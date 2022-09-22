We are not recruiting, NCoS cautions job seekers

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has cautioned job seekers against falling into the hands of scammers, as the service has not commenced any recruitment exercise.

The NCoS Public Relations Officer, Mr Umar Abubakar made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.Abubakar said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers.“

The attention of the Service has been drawn to a fake advertisement for recruitment into the Service.“This is being peddled by some unscrupulous persons who were out to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.“The Service wishes to state categorically that the publication is a product of scammers as no recruitment exercise is ongoing.“

The public should therefore discountenance such entreaties as they are the handiwork of dubious individuals out to prey on innocent applicants,” the statement reads. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

