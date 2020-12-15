We are not recruiting, Bauchi traffic agency warns the public

Management of the Bauchi Road and Traffic Agency (BAROTA), has called on people in the state to disregard the purported ongoing sale of forms for employment into the services of the agency.
The Board Chairman of the agency, Air Cdr. Baba Gamawa (Rtd), issued the disclaimer in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.
NAN reports that the state government recently established the agency with a mandate to control and regulate traffic flow across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas.
Gamawa said that the news going round that the agency was currently selling forms for the recruitment of the prospective staff was fake and a calculated attempt by some unpatriotic people to defraud innocent individuals.
According to him, the agency will, in due course, announce any recruitments based on strict adherence to due process on recruitments into the civil service.
The chairman said the agency would only employ people with record of proven integrity, explaining that the general public should, therefore, disregard the sale of the fake employment forms that were currently in circulation.
“We would closely monitor, arrest and sanction the culprits,’’ he said.
He explained that the agency was established to regulate the transportation sector to provide beneficial services to the people, as well as generate employment for the people and revenue for government. (NAN)
