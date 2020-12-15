We are not recruiting, Bauchi traffic agency warns the public

Management of the Bauchi Road and Traffic Agency (BAROTA), has called on people in the state to disregard the purported ongoing sale of forms for employment into the services of the agency.

The Board Chairman of the agency, Air Cdr. Baba Gamawa (Rtd), issued the disclaimer in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the state government recently established the agency with a mandate to control and regulate traffic flow across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas.

Gamawa said that the news going round that the agency was currently selling forms for the recruitment of the prospective staff was fake and a calculated attempt by some unpatriotic people to defraud innocent individuals.