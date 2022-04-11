We are incorporating driver’s, rider’s licence in 1 card – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is in the process of providing a single licence for a motor vehicle driver and motorcycle rider.

The corps is also creating awareness for motorcycle riders to know that there are categories of driver’s licence, including driver’s licence for motorcycle riders.

The FRSC authorities in the South-South made this known during a survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Sector Commander, RS6.1, Rivers, Mr Salisu Galadunci, said in Port Harcourt that the essence was to ensure that motorcycle riders were properly licensed.

“If you are a motorcycle and motor vehicle rider/driver, you will not need to process driver’s licence for the two separately.

“You will only process one that covers the two. So, it is going be two licences in one card.

“I have come across so many people riding motorcycles and if you ask them to produce their driver’s licences, they will just look at you.

“But we are creating awareness for them to know that there are categories of driver’s licence, and one of them is driver’s licence for motorcycle riders.

“For you to have it, you must undergo the same process as someone going for driver’s licence for motor vehicle or truck.

“If you don’t know how to drive, you must be trained in driving school and have a certificate,” he said

Galadunci however noted that commercial motorcycles were not allowed to operate in Rivers, because the state government outlawed it.

“These rules are particularly for trunk A, B and C roads, except for some government dispatch riders and delivery motorcycles.

According to him, the Rivers government law on traffic management is in line with what is in the national traffic law.

“This is so because you don’t expect to see motorcycle on an expressway where fast moving vehicles are plying. So, this is one of the measures to check their operations.

“The FRSC has policies and programmes geared towards sanitising the activities of the motorcycles.

“First, you must register the motorcycle to have a number plate and secondly, the rider must have a driver’s licence,” he added.

The sector commander further said that commercial motorcycle operators had identification codes/numbers in the form of identification card through their union and state ministry of transport.

In Akwa Ibom, the Sector Commander, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, says FRSC is committed to ensuring that all motorcycles operating in the state are registered and the riders licensed to reduce crime.

“No one is allowed under the law to operate any automobile without being licensed and there are classes of licence for each category.

“For motorcycle, a cyclist is expected to have class “A” driver’s licence.

“All automobile must bear registration number; it is just like a name of an individual. The number identifies the bike or the vehicle.

“Identification number is compulsory for all automobiles in Nigeria as contained in the National Road Traffic Regulations Act,” Olonisaye said.

He added that apart from security reasons, the registration and licensing of motorcycles was for the benefit of the owners in case of theft, they could be easily traced.

Matthew said the corps would continue to sensitise the public on the need for them to register their motorcycles and obtained driver’s licence.

Also responding, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Cross River Sector Command, Mr Mark Ajunta, said that unlicensed motorcycles in the state were not allowed to operate.

He however noted that there was a ban on commercial motorcycle operation in Calabar metropolis, and added that the corps always impounded unlicensed motorcycles found on the road.

“When we see any unlicensed motorcycle, we impound such until the owner gets the needed papers before it is released to him or her,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delta Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abubaka, has said that for a commercial motorcycle to operate in the state, the owner should obtain a rider’s licence or risk its being impounded.

“FRSC mandates commercial motorcycle operators to register their vehicles and likewise they must obtain rider’s licence.

“In 2019 we began the clampdown on all unregistered motorcycle and tricycles in the country.

“Registration of their vehicles is a good for national security. What is happening nationwide now shows that the insecurity in the country is on the increase.

“The insecurity we experienced are mostly being perpetuated by the use of motorcycles and tricycles (Keke NAPEP). They are expected to operate at the outskirts of the town so that they can be monitored.

“We have been engaging them in public enlightenment, and the Delta state government has prohibited the use of motorcycle within the metropolis.

“But now they have started coming back and we will begin to clamp down on them,” he said. (NAN)

