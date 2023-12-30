Saturday, December 30, 2023
We Are Hungry — Lagosians yell at President Bola Tinubu

By Danlami Nmodu
Hungry: A mild drama played out on Friday as residents of Lagos Island and traders of the popular Idumota market expressed dissatisfaction with President

By Seyi Babalola

METROWATCH: Hungry: A mild drama played out on Friday as residents of Lagos Island and traders of the popular Idumota market expressed dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu, shouting in Yoruba, “Ebi npa wa oo” meaning- we are hungry.

The traders who filed on both sides of the road as the convoy of the president passed through the ever-busy market, refused to hail him but instead kept talking of their pains believed to have been caused by the government.

Underneath the complaining voices in the video, residents were heard saying the presidency had known the plans of the people which was the reason for the heavy security. However, the alleged initial plan was not made known.

The President is in Lagos to celebrate both Christmas and New Year.

Video transcript, photo montage and story culled from Metrowatch

