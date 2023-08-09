We are helping, not attacking, Niger, By Danjuma Ibrahim

Following the July 26 military coup that overthrew the civilian government of Mohammed Bazoum in Niger Republic, many have tended to misconstrue the resolution of the Heads of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in response to the developments there as intention to go to war.

As the economic and political body of the region, ECOWAS has the mandate to respond to developments that threaten the peaceful coexistence of the various countries of the region. This is consistent with article 4 of the ECOWAS charter which states inter alia that ECOWAS is charged with ‘’maintenance of regional peace, stability and security through promotion and strengthening of good neighbourliness.” The charter also charges ECOWAS with “promotion and consolidation of a democratic system of governance in each Member State as envisaged by the Declaration of Political Principles adopted in Abuja on 6 July 1991…’’

The coup that took place in Niger and the subsequent events that followed the coup was a clear violation of the principles of the ECOWAS charter, and the regional body is acting in pursuance of its mandate under the charter. For the avoidance of doubt, each member state including Niger being a signatory to the charter are obligated to comply with its provisions.

Against this background, the steps so far taken by ECOWAS to freeze diplomatic ties, target the financial assets of functionaries of the junta and deny it any form of recognition and interaction within the region are within the purview of the necessary measures to restore the democratic order in Niger which was violently and unconstitutionally disrupted by the military junta in Niger.

We must bear in mind that the coup in Niger falls into a disturbing pattern in which the military have overthrown the democratic order in several countries in the region and even beyond. The coup in Niger completes the circle of countries in the entire Sahel belt of West Africa comprising Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso. If this dangerous unconstitutional contagion is not checked decisively, it might spread to engulf the entire West African sub-region.

The implication is that hard won struggles to install democracy across the countries of the region will be reversed. The peoples of the various countries of the region will come under arbitrary rule of military juntas which will set off a plethora of insurmountable challenges and exacerbate existing ones.

To arrest this untoward development, it behoves on the democratic states in the region to come together to apply robust diplomatic, political and economic measures not only to return the affected countries to democratic governance but also to act as deterrence to would be military adventurers in the remainder of the countries in the region.

This is what ECOWAS is pursuing at the moment and the military junta in Niger and indeed those in Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso as well are called upon to heed the entreaties of ECOWAS, African Union (AU), United Nations (UN) and well-meaning international bodies to begin the process of returning their countries to democratic rule without further delay in the interest of national and regional peaceful co-existence. Nor will any further action taken by ECOWAS to be misconstrued as “attacking Niger Republic.” Removing the illegal junta is not the same thing as attacking Niger Republic, any more than removing Laurent Gbagbo in 2010 did not amount to an attack on Cote D’Ivoire.

Danjuma Ibrahim, Retired Foreign Service Officer

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

