Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara sasy his administration is committing resources into fixing infrastruture to attract investors to the state.

The governor said these include basic education, healthcare, roads, power and water infrastructure in all parts of the state as well as provision of security.

AbdulRazaq said this at the Igbomina West Socio-Political and Economic Summit held at Agbeola Oro, Irepodun Local Government Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The governor, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Community Interventions, Mr Kayode Oyin-Zubair, urged the people of Kwara to support the administration’s efforts towards rebuilding the state.

“Here in Kwara South, as in everywhere across our state, we are battling with the dearth of basic amenities that can support economic growth.

“It is for this reason that a lot of investments are going on equitably, into fixing basic education, healthcare, access roads and link bridges, and the provision of potable water.

“Meaningful investments cannot happen without necessary infrastructure, security of lives and properties, a deliberate effort to foster unity and understanding, and business friendly policies.

“Conscious efforts are also being made to improve electricity supply and boost businesses in this axis of the state as the government has procured and installed a number of transformers in strategic areas,” he said.

He said that the administration was taking every local government area in the state into consideration in its distribution of government’s programmes and projects without leaving out communities in Igbomina land.

“For example, the rehabilitation of the road leading to the National Museum Esie is to make the ancient monument accessible to tourists and attract supporting investments like malls, hotels, big restaurants, and others to stimulate economic activities.

“We have also rehabilitated the General Bamigboye Road which links the popular Olomu market; work is ongoing on the popular Nitel-Okerimi Oro Grammar School road. We have also fixed Taiwo Road in Omu Aran.

“Over 700 kilometres of roads will be done across the state under the RAAMP project which we have paid for to give our farmers easy access to markets,” he said.

The governor also said that various projects were currently ongoing in more than 43 schools across the state.

“For instance, we have done a comprehensive infrastructural facelift at the iconic Oro Grammar School.

“Schools in Omu Aran, Omi Aro, Esie Iludun, Ajase Ipo, Onila and Agidingbi have also benefited from various interventions.

“With over N7 billion paid in counterpart funds, a lot more will be done under the UBEC school interventions that are about to begin,” he said.

The governor promised that work would soon begin on the Iludun-Oro Water Works to ensure that the people have access to safe drinking water.

AbdulRazaq commended the organisers of the summit for taking a bold step towards bringing people together to look at various issues of development in the area. (NAN)

