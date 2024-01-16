We are doing everything to address security challenges in FCT – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has assured residents of the nation’s capital that the FCT Administration is doing everything within its capacity to address the recent security challenges in parts of the FCT.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Barrister Wike who gave the assurance in Abuja on Tuesday, during an emergency security meeting with the heads of various security agencies in the FCT and the Area Council Chairmen, urged FCT residents not to panic.

He said the FCT Administration is equally concerned about the security challenges in the FCT, adding that the emergency security meeting was part of the Administration’s efforts to find solution to the challenges, particularly in Bwari satellite town and other areas.

He said the FCT Administration owes a duty to ensure the safety of the FCT, which is home to all Nigerians, adding that it was also providing the necessary support required by the various security agencies in the FCT to provide solution to the challenges.

According to the Minister, “All of us are aware of the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory, particularly Bwari and some other areas that have witnessed security challenges.

“Yes, I’m aware that sometimes too, the press overblow what is happening, but all of us are concerned about the Federal Capital Territory that houses virtually every Nigerian and we owe a duty to make sure that this place is safe.

“We will do all we can and we assure Nigerians who reside here that there is no need for panic. We are taking every step to make sure that those challenges are things that we must have to resolve.

“So, this meeting is practically to look into such challenges and see how we will be able to resolve the problems and that’s why we invited all the council chairmen because they also have a responsibility in their various Area Councils. So, we will put our heads together and come up with solutions”, the Minister stated.

Noting that Area Council Chairmen also have a duty to ensure safety in their various domains, the Minister called on them to also live up to their responsibilities.

The Minister said he has reports about Area Council Chairmen who abdicate their responsibilities and travel, warning that such would not be accepted.

Barrister Wike said the recent strike by the Nigerian Union of Teachers, is such an an example of the Council Chairmen needing to function better, since the primary schools are under their purview.

According to the FCT Minister, “This time around, we will not be happy where area Council Chairmen will abdicate their responsibilities and travel out. We have gotten reports that Council Chairmen travel anytime and if anything happens, of course, they will not call anybody’s name. They will call the FCT Minister.

“Recently, the NUT has embarked on a strike. It is not because of our fault. It is the Area Councils. Primary schools are under the purview of the Area Councils. But again, it will look as if the Ministers are doing nothing. But that is not our responsibility. However, we cannot fold our hands. We have invited them to a meeting this afternoon to see how we can also resolve the problem.”

“So, the Council Chairmen should know you must live up to your responsibilities. It’s not everything that happens, they will say it’s the Ministers that are not taking steps.

The security meeting also had in attendance FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Shehu Hadi Ahmed, the Director, Department of Security Services, Mr Adamu Gwary and heads of the various security agencies in the FCT.

