We are deboarding JSS students to promote parental upbringing, says Fintiri

The Adamawa Government says it has deboarded all public Junior Secondary schools (JSS), to promote moral and parental upbringing in the students.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, announced this at the General Assembly Meeting and Presentation of the 1443/2022 Islamic Hijra Calendar organised by the Adamawa Muslim Council, on Saturday in Yola.

Fintiri, represented by Dr Bashir Ahmed, Secretary to the State Government, said that all junior boarding students should attend the day secondary schools nearest to them.

He said that four special schools were exempted from the deboarding policy.

The schools are General Murtala College, Yola; Government Girls Secondary School, Yola; Speacial School, Mubi and Special School, Jada.

“The deboarding is in good faith, to enable the children get Primary Parental Upbringing (PPU).

“Parents should understand the present government’s policy of deboarding all Junior Secondary Schools in the state.

“The development is absolutely to enable parents conclude their primary responsibility of moral inculcation in their wards at the formatting age.

“We are experiencing children of 10 to 12 years in boarding secondary schools and most of them cannot do anything to themselves.

“According to findings, most of the children still require and needed full parental care, love and attention. Their brain is not completely form.

“The policy will help the children get done properly to the level that they could actually be educated,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing INEC Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, Fintiri urged parents and all eligible citizens of the state to register to enable them to exercise their franchise.

Speaking further on the new Hijra Calendar, the governor described it as “unique,” as it guides Muslim faithful to observe many prescribed rituals.

Fintiri urged the Muslim faithful to continue to live in peace with one another and to emphasise on acquuiring knowledge.

In his remarks, Malam Gambo Jika, Chairman, Adamawa Muslim Council, said that the objectives of the annual general meeting and the presentation of the Hijra Calendar was to appraise activities of the council in the preceding year.

Jika said that the general assembly was the highest organ of the council which review, report and account for its activities of the year.

He said that the event was also designed to launch the Hijra Calendar as well as delibrate on the proposed Muslim Hospital and other topical issues. ( NAN)

