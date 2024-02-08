We are confident in your lifting AFCON title – FG to Super Eagles

The Federal Government has expressed the confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to emerge victorious and bring home the 2023 African Nations Cup trophy.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated this while commending the team for their resounding victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semifinals of the African Nations Cup.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister, Mr Rabiu Ibrahim in Abuja, Idris said the nation, and the government stood firmly behind them.

“The entire nation rallies behind the Super Eagles as they prepare to make history and write their names in gold in African and global football.

“You carry the hopes and aspirations of the entire nation on your shoulders.

“Nigerians will continue to support and cheer the Super Eagles as they strive for greatness in the final match,” he said

On the semifinals, the Minister commended the Super Eagles for displaying remarkable talent, determination, and teamwork throughout the match, showcasing the true spirit of Nigerian football.

He described their performance as the ‘stuff of legends’.

According to him, through their indomitable spirit in pursuit of victory, the Super Eagles are inches away from clinching the coveted trophy for Nigeria.(NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

