We are confident Buhari will honour our invitation – Reps’ Spokesperson

By Haruna Salami
The House of Representatives has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will honour the House invitation to appear before it to explain the worsening security situation and also declare a state of emergency in security sector.
Spokesperson of the House, Rep Benjamin Kalu who stated this Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly said in the past the President didn’t honour such invitation because “those who invited Mr. President were those fighting him and holding his budget for six months”.
“We have tied our resolution with the position of Northern governors, especially the Governor of Yobe state” adding that it is the wish of Nigerians that the president appear before the people’s parliament
On whether it will be an open or close door meeting when Buhari comes, Kalu said that decision will be the exclusive right of the leadership of the House to make since the House can regulate its own activities.
“Whether it is open or close door meeting, the important thing is that a decision will be made in the interest of the country and our resolution also called on the President to declare a state of emergency on security which will give him powers to take far-reaching measure to solve the problem.
On why resolutions of the Parliament are not enforced by the executive to achieve the desire results, Kalu regretted that resolution does not have the force of law, but “the executive supposed to use the resolution as a guide in formulation of policies and programmes.
