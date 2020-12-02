We are confident Buhari will honour our invitation – Reps’ Spokesperson

By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will honour the House invitation to appear before it to explain the worsening security situation and also declare a state of emergency in security sector.

Spokesperson of the House, Rep Benjamin Kalu who stated this Tuesday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly said in the past the President didn’t honour such invitation because “those who invited Mr. President were those fighting him and holding his budget for six months”.