We Are Committed To Restoration Of Peace, Unity In Akwa Ibom APC – Chairman

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC), chairman in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, has reiterated the commitment of his team to a united and peaceful state chapter of the party.

Ntukekpo, whose team was hosted by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, at his Apo private residence, thanked his host for the hospitality and reception, saying, ” Let me thank you onbehalf of my team for receiving and accepting us all wholeheartedly. I am armed with the message of respect and unity, in a bid to rebuild the party in Akwa Ibom”.

In his speech at the breakfast get together with members of the party’s State Working Committee (SWC), Enang called on members and stakeholders of the party to stand firm behind the newly sworn-in state chairman and the entire team.

“This is the party for everyone. I appreciate Senator Goodwill Akpabio; he sent me to the Senate. He is my friend and mentor. We’ll always work together to ensure the progress of APC in Akwa Ibom.” Enang said.

He disclosed that Chief Don Etiebet, an elder statesman of the party is willing to head the Reconciliation Committee to unite the various interest groups within the party ahead of the 2023 polls, saying, “we must make a difference. You have been a victim of manipulation and injustice, and having been in the state executive before, you will know how to fix the party.”

Speaking on behalf of the Women, Obonganwan Geraldine Etuk, said:

“We’re happy to see our party back. You know so many people have worked hard to see this dream come true. It was becoming a very shameful thing to us but we thank God for restoring peace and sanity to our party.”

In his remarks, Dr Emaeyak Ukpong noted that “APC in Akwa Ibom State will no longer promote impunity.”

He congratulated the newly sworn in Chairman, charging him “to carry every genuine and committed member along as he takes charge of the party.”

According to a former Commissioner of Tourism in the state, Hon Victor Antai, “APC in Akwa Ibom State wants to win. Let us pray to God to send us sincere men and women, who will not betray our collective aspiration of taking over the Hilltop Mansion in 2023. To achieve this, we must have our eyes on the Ball.”

