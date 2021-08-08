We are at risk of passive smoking of Cannabis- Gwagwalada Traders

Traders at the Gwagwalada market say they are at risk due to the high intake of cannabis in the market.

They have, therefore, called on the appropriate agency to address the issue.

They said Cannabis or Marijuana had become predominantly a lifestyle for many young people especially in Gwagwalada market.

There are persons who inhale the smoke because they are within the environment of those smoking, they are known as passive smokers and are also at risk.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the traders made it known that they felt uncomfortable and irritated from inhaling the smoke of cannabis.

Mrs Mary Tanko, a hair stylist, told NAN that she felt a strong pain in her chest and became short of breath whenever she perceived the smoke.

According to her, she normally holds her breath to prevent herself from inhaling much of the smoke.

“I know that inhaling of cannabis is risky for me, not just me but anyone who inhales it as well,” she said.

Another hair stylist in the market, Mrs Amarachi Nkwankwo, said that she always felt like vomiting whenever she perceived the smoke and it destabilises her entire body system.

According to her, the security agencies have taken several actions but that has not brought them to stop.

“Several times security agents have invaded them smoking close to my shop but that has not made them to stop.

“Also, the market leaders have tried within their own capacity by deploying the market security but that has not been effective,” she said.

She, therefore, called on the appropriate bodies to take up the case.

Similarly, Mr Abraham Adeniyi, a trader in the market, stated that as a man he tried to adjust but most times the smell was too strong that he felt uncomfortable and irritated.

He said he believed that the risk was worse for pregnant women in the market.

According to him, he is not against them smoking if they must but they should consider the fact that people are trading within the area.

“If they can go to a secluded place, where the health of many are not at risk, then its fine, ” he said.

He also called on the appropriate agencies to take decisive action on the menace. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...