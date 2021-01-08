We are aiming to beat Jigawa Stars in Kaduna, Rangers official says

Amobi Ezeaku, the Team Manager of Rangers International Football Club, says the Enugu-based club is aiming to beat Jigawa Golden Stars of Dutse on Sunday in Kaduna. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers take on Jigawa Golden Stars in a Match Day 3 fixture of the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Ezeaku told NAN in Enugu on Friday, just before the club’s departure to Kaduna, said Rangers are currently the team to beat in the ongoing NPFL. “We faced Rivers United in the first match of the season and lost 0-1 and went on to defeat Akwa United 1-0 in the second match in Enugu.

“But the season is still young and our team is also a young and promising one as well, and our team’s head coach, Salisu Yusuf, as we all know is a great tactician,” he said. “The players trained hard for the game against Jigawa Golden Stars and the long break after the match against Akwa United will have a positive impact on us. “We understand what is at stake, because this is a team we played some time ago and got a point. But this time we are going for the maximum points,’’ Ezeaku added.

The Rangers official however acknowledged that while the match’s Ahmadu Bello Stadium venue was not a “familiar hunting place’’ for them, they were still hopeful that they would secure victory. “Victory is all we crave for on Sunday, ” he said. Ezeaku added that he was hopeful that team striker Israel Abia, who opened his goal account for the season against Akwa United, would deliver the goals in Kaduna.

“Starting the season with a goal in the second match of the season means that Abia understands what is at stake and we believe he will continue to fire from all cylinders,” he said. The Rangers’ Team Manager further said the fact that coach Salisu Yusuf was able to oversee the club’s pre-season training meant the team was in safe hands. “Yusuf put the team through physical and psychological conditioning tactics, while the players were fully put through the team philosophy.

“Other things necessary were also done during the pre-season, and we believe that the club’s objectives must be achieved as we have our goals set out,’’ he said.(NAN)