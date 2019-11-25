‘We all the powers-that-be,’ says Sun MD

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has reiterated the commitment of the government to make Nigeria a great nation through the application of the best ideas.

Onu stated this on Monday in Abuja during the launch of a book titled, “The Powers That Be…Thoughts and Reflections on People, Power and Politics,” authored by the Managing Director of the Sun Newspaper, Onuoha Ukeh.

“I am very happy to speak about somebody who (has) done so much for the country.

“The managing director and editor in chief of the Sun Newspaper, Mr Onuoha Oke has spent time to lead us into his thoughts about our country.

“I have not read this book but from what he has said, the “Powers That Be” represents what he has thought about our country over long period of time.

“We are all interested in making Nigeria a truly great nation, and we know that it is ideas that rules the world.

“And for those of us who are in government, and we will go to any extent to look for the best ideas that can help us to do the very best for our nation.

“Today is a very important day to me because we are celebrating excellence. We are celebrating the best that we can get from our people.

“We thank you because you are contributing to scholarship, we thank you because this book will be read by many people.

“I know students, those studying mass communication, journalism, will read what you have written. Those studying history, and different subject areas will find this book very useful.

“I encourage us to buy this book and not only to buy but to read the book because it is in reading it that the ideals of this book can be used to develop the nation.

Onuoha Ukeh, the author of the book, and the Managing Director and Editor in Chief, the Sun Newspaper, said that the book talks about people, politics and power.

According to him, some have looked at the book and they exclaimed and asked if he really has the nerve to talk about the power that be, adding that he was not surprised by their reactions as they tend to always think about the people in government and corridors of power whenever such is mentioned.

He said,”Someone looked at the tittle of the books and exclaimed,”The Powers That Be.” He asked if I really have the nerve and the temerity to talk about the powers that be.

“I was not surprised by his reaction because when we hear the powers that be, the general impression is that we are talking about those in government and corridors of power who make things happen.

“Some people will say, we are talking about that secret political clique or what we like to call the (cabal in) government.

“Yes, the powers- that- be are people in government who command such power, those whose actions and inactions make or mar the society.

“However, the powers- that- be are much more than that, we all the powers- that- be.

“Whether you are the president, governor, minister, commissioner, political party chairman, permanent secretary, lecturer, civil servants, husband or wife, we all the powers that be.”

Ukeh said that it does not matter if we consider ourselves as the third class or as the dredges of the society, that as long as our actions or inactions impact on other people or influence the decisions of the society, we are the powers –that- be.

He therefore said that citizens should mind what they do as their actions have consequences.

“The book the ” Powers That Be’ is about us as a people. It is my views about things that happened in the country and elsewhere.

“As a journalist and a columnist, I express my opinion about issues without let or hindrance. My positions may be popular or unpopular, but whether popular or not, I write to provoke thoughts, actions and reactions, he said.

Dignitaries who graced occasion included Lai Mohammed Minister of information and culture, represented by Victor Arewa, the Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha represented by Steve Osuji. Others are Osita Okechukwu, the DG, Voice of Nigeria while members of Nollywood were also present.