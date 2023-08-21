WCL WAFU B qualifiers: Amponsha  Darkoa FC beat  Amisu Du Mande FC 4

By Usman Aliyu

Ampem Darkoa FC of Ghana on Sunday defeated Amisu Du Mande FC of Togo 4-2, in the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers for WAFU B zone in Benin City.

Mary Amponsha of the Ghanian club emerged heroine of the match decided at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, scoring all the four goals for her team.

Amponsa opened the scoring within the first minute when she connected a long pass from the centre and shot into the net beyond the reach of the Amisu Du Mande’s goal keeper.

She, however, failed in her effort to make it two in the 15th minute when the Togolese side’s goalie blocked another shot on target from the Ghanaian women domestic football league top scorer.

Twenty minutes into the match, Chinwendu Ufomba struck to equalise giving hope to the Togolese team.

Amponsa, however, restored the lead for the Ghanaian ladies, two minutes later to record her second goal of the encounter.

Moussirietou Adinda-Akpo found the net in the 28th minute for Amisu Du Mande of Togo, but she was ruled offside by the central referee.

Amponsa scored two successive goals in the 56th and 65th minute to extend the lead to 4-1 and outclassed their opponents to top the Group B table.

Senyebia Tassa pushed the score line to 4-2 when she took a powerful shot into the net of Ampem Darkoa in the 90th minute. (NAN)

