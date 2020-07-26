Watford relegated from EPL after battling 2-3 loss at Arsenal

Share the news













Watford were relegated from the 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday after going down fighting in a 2-3 loss at Arsenal.

But they almost clawed their way back from a three-goal deficit, largely due to former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

They got off to a nightmare start when defender Craig Dawson brought down Alexandre Lacazette in the area in the third minute to concede a penalty kick, which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Kieran Tierney’s shot brushed the arm of Watford midfielder Will Hughes for an own goal.

Also, Aubameyang poured on the misery 10 minutes later with an unchallenged overhead kick from close range to make it 3-0.

Watford were given hope of a way back into the game shortly before the break when Welbeck, who left Arsenal to join Watford last summer, won a penalty kick.

The visitors won the penalty kick after Welbeck was scythed down by David Luiz.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney drilled his spot kick past Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to reduce the deficit.

Welbeck then narrowed the gap further in the 65th minute, tapping home from close range after a cross from Ismaila Sarr.

But the visitors were unable to find another goal.(Reuters/NAN)

