Water testing, treatment, key for disease control in rural areas says Don

Prof Vincent Chigor, professor of Environmental and Public Health Microbiology at University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has said that water testing and treatment is key for disease control in rural areas.

Chigor said this in Nsukka on Thursday in a remark during the 4th International Conference on Water in Africa (ICWA), organised by the Water and Public Health Research Group (WPHRG).

With the theme “Water and the SDGs in Africa: Prioritising the clean water and sanitation, zero hunger, and climate action triad.”

He said that water testing and treatment is very important especially those in rural areas to help improve public health, control and prevent diseases such as acute respiratory infections as well as neglected tropical diseases.

“Water testing and treatment are crucial for environmental protection, economic well-being and public health by ensuring safe and clean water for consumption, industrial use, and maintaining healthy ecosystems.

“Safe and sufficient water facilitates the practice of hygiene especially in rural areas, which is a key measure to prevent not only diarrhoeal diseases, but acute respiratory infections and numerous neglected tropical diseases.

“So, this conference is intended to train people so that they can go back to their communities and show them how they can know that water in their area is safe for drinking or not.

“The conference also teach participants on how to treat water and make it safe for drinking at community level,” he said.

Chigor, who is the convener of the conference explained that ICWA was established in 2022 to address water challenges in sub-Saharan Africa.

“We have ten years mandate of mobilising, motivating, and making stakeholders to explore the prime place of water towards the successful delivery of United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Africa on water.

In welcome address, Prof Oguejiofor Ujam, the Ag. Vice Chancellor of UNN, represented by Prof Romanus Ezeokonkwo, Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration commended Prof. Chigor and members of his research group for initiating and sustaining the ICWA.

“I commend your group for taking the initiative to address clean water access that’s a critically issue that impact public health and environmental sustainability.

“The importance of improving water and sanitation practices cannot be overstated. I believe a conference such as this that bring together experts, researchers, and stakeholders to exchange knowledge and find solution to the problem of mankind on water.

“My administration is deeply committed to supporting initiative like this that promotes sustainable development and address global challenges,” he said.

In a keynote presented virtually entitled, “Water and the SDGs: Achieving safe drinking water for all in a changing climate,”

Prof Katrina Charles, a Lecturer in the School of Geography and Environment at Oxford University UK said that her research encompasses a range of cross-disciplinary approaches to understanding and improving water security for the poor, particularly in Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

She explained that improving water security for the poor would go a long way in addressing poor hygiene and contaminated water related diseases, as well as improving the public health of the people.

“My work addresses the role of human behavior in achieving water security and management of water-related health,

“I am happy that this conference is bringing together researchers as well as policymakers to interrogate the water treatment, utilisation, and management for healthy living of the people in Africa,” she said.

Earlier in a remark, Prof. Kehinde Eniola, Vice Chancellor, Kogi State University, Kabba, who chaired the conference commended the convener for sustaining the conference on water since 2022,

Kehinde explained that the conference was not for publishing papers alone but aimed at providing solution for water testing and treatment as well as ensuring that more people have access to clean water.

“I commend the convener for sustaining this conference since 2022 towards ensuring that Nigeria and other African countries have access to clean water which will go a long way to improve the people’s health,” he said.

The highlight of the conference was a group exhibition of art and poetry commemorating the 4th ICWA by “Our Water and Health Network Africa” at the Institute of African Studies UNN.