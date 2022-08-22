Water tank falls, kills 2 in Bariga– NEMA

By Fabian Ekeruche

A water tank from a scaffold fell and killed two persons at Ladi Lak, Bariga, Lagos State on Sunday night, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, South West NEMA, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Farinloye said that a tank scaffolding of a two-storey building collapsed on a bungalow in the next compound, resulting in the death of two males- an adult and a child, while three adult males sustained injuries.

He said that the injured were taken to the hospital by community leaders in Bariga before the arrival of emergency responders.

He said that the incident occurred at Adeleye Street, Ladi Lak, Bariga, a suburb of Lagos.(NAN)

