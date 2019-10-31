Water: Sokoto procures new pumping machines

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Desirous of providing adequate water supply for the people of the state, Sokoto government has procured new water pumping machines to replace the obsolete ones at Asare Water Scheme.

Acting General Manager, Sokoto State Water Board, Sama’ila Sanda Umar disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen, Wednesday.

He disclosed that the new water pumping machines were expected to arrive the state by next week, adding that only two of the machines were functioning after repairs at the water scheme, presently.

Umar said when replaced, normal water supply would be restored to areas benefiting from Asare Water Scheme.

The areas include Arkilla and Bado areas, among others.

The General Manager, called on the residents of the affected areas to exercise patience, while the new machines are installed.