Efficient water supply: Sokoto begins customer enumeration

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Towards efficient water supply, Sokoto state government has inaugurated “Block Mapping and Customer Enumeration”.

Inaugurating the exercise, organised by E-WASH, in conjunction with the Sokoto State Water Board, at Runjin Sambo Water Scheme, Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Umar Bature charged civil society organizations, CSOs, and journalists to mobilize the public on the current reforms at the State Water Board through Effective Water, Sanitation And Hygiene Services Project (E-WASH).

According to him, the sensitization would make the people to be acquainted with the initiative, which is aimed at transforming the Water Board for effective services.

Bature noted that the crusade had nothing to do with commercializing the board to the E-WASH as is being rumored by some mongers.

He emphasised the need for support and cooperation of the people in order to get the desired results.

The Acting General Manager of the Water Board, Alhaji Sama’ila Umar noted that the mapping of water network distribution and customer Enumeration, is a continuous exercise.

Umar also expressed optimism that the exercise would be a fruitful one and equally beneficial to the people.

The E-WASH State Team Leader, Dr Isiyaku Zyok, said the exercise is aimed at improving effective water, sanitation and Hygiene, which is being supporting by USAID in the state.

He said it would help in identifying the type of water pipes used in reticulation and type of assets possessed by the Sokoto Water Board.

Zyok added that the data gathered during the exercise would be used in planning, management and decision making, among others.

In their goodwill messages, the State Chairman, Water Customer Forum (WCF), Alhaji Ibrahim Ibrahim, who spoke through Ward Head of Tudun Faila, Alhaji Umaru Shehu Miloniya, described the exercise as a right step in the right direction.

They pledged unflinching support and cooperation towards achieving the target goals.