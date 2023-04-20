Water Scarcity: Plateau govt. to restore supply to affected areas

By Martha Nyam

The management of Jos Water Services Corporation says the state government is working to restore water supply to parts of the state experiencing water scarcity.

The Public Relations Officer, Jos Water Services, Mr Nangor Ndam, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Thursday that areas such as Bukuru, Dong, Rukuba Road and its environs were experiencing water scarcity.

Ndam revealed that the scarcity was as a result of some technical problems encountered at the Yakubu Gowon Water Treatment Plant.

“We are aware of the scarcity being experienced in some parts of Jos like the Bukuru metropolis, Dong, Rukuba Road and its environs.

“But I want to assure you that the government is doing its best to see that residents are reconnected to the supply line.

“We have some technical problems at the Yakubu Gowon Water Treatment Plant which is responsible for supplying water to these affected areas, but we are on top of the situation.

“Efforts are being made to see that the problem does not linger for too long, engineers are on ground working to rectify the faults,” he said.

Ndam stated that, however, the Lamingo Water Treatment Plant and the Nabor Gwong Plant were functioning and supplying water to places in Jos North, the city centre and other areas.

He debunked the rumour making the rounds that the whole city was not being supplied with water, saying that only a part of the city was affected.

He appealed to residents of the affected areas to be patient, as the production and distribution of water would commence in earnest. (NAN)