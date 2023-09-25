Water sacks 5 Delta communities

By Edeki Igafe

No fewer than five riverine communities in Delta have been sacked by water in the Warri North Local Government Area, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports.

Mr Kenren Pere, Councillor representing Ogbinbiri ward 18, in Asigborodo Community disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

Pere said that the affected communities included Torukubuagbene, Awanba, Koropigbene, Itagbene and Asigborodo as well as adjourning communities.

According to him, the incident began more than a week ago and the situation became worse on Friday.

While appealing for an urgent intervention by the state government, the councillor said that the life of his people were at stake.

Pere said: “I cannot attribute the course to flooding or the heavy torrential downpour that has been happening in recent time, though, rain has been falling before, but we have not had it so bad like this.

“Many valuables including local boats, clothes, food items, and other means of livelihood have been destroyed by the unfortunate occurrence.

“Lives are at stake, people can no longer go about their normal daily activities to feed, so there is hunger in the affected communities.

“The overflow started more than a week ago, but the situation became worse three days ago, leaving my people in fear,” he said.

Pere also appealed to the state government to send relief materials including food items to the people.

to alleviate their suffering.”

However, when contacted, Mr Smart Asekutu, Chairman, Warri North Local Government Area did not pick the several calls put across to his mobile line nor respond to the WhatsApp messages sent to his cell phone.

Meanwhile, Mr Daniel Okpor, Director, Administration and Finance, Delta Emergency Management Agency said that the agency was not aware of the development.

Okpor, however, requested for video clips of the incident to aid their findings and response.

“Was the incident a result of flood or rainfall? We believe more on video than photographs. In the absence of video, you can send me photographs,” he requested. (NAN

