Water Resources Minister to chair UNN 2024 Herbert Macaulay Memorial lecture

Prof. Joseph Terlumun, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, will be the Chairman of the 2024 Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture (HMML) organised by Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

This is contained in statement issued in Nsukka on Tuesday by Prof Emenike Ejiogu, Dean, UNN Faculty of Engineering.

Ejiogu explained that HMML was established in 1978 by the Faculty to honour and preserve the memory of Herbert Macaulay, an Engineer and Nigeria’s foremost nationalist.

He said Terlumun is an alumnus of UNN, where he bagged both Masters and PhD Degrees in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

Ejiogu recalled that, Terlumun was inaugurated in August 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation because of his numerous achievements in water resources and sanitation.

According to the statement Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen, an Engineer and the Managing Director, Nigerian Satellite Communications Limited (NIGCOMSAT) would be the first female to deliver HMML that would hold from May 3rd to 4th, since 1978 the lecture was established.

The dean disclosed that one of the highlights of 2024 HMML would be the handover of a magnificent multipurpose three-floor edifice to the Faculty built by class of 1985 engineering known as AGBEBI 85 CLASS.

” The groundbreaking ceremony was performed by the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof Charles Igwe on October 8, 2020.

“The completed building has modern classrooms, offices for lecturers, administrative staff and conference hall at the top floor offers a venue for academic discourse, seminars, symposiums among other things.

Mr Okechukwu Ugo, Major General (Rtd) is the Project Coordinator of the building while Mr Chidozie Eze and Mr Christopher Odo experienced engineers supervised the structure from inception to the end to ensure adherence to quality controls and specifications,” he said