Water Regulation: APWEN Honours LASWARCO Executive Secretary With Game Changer Award  

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has presented the Game-Changer Award to the Executive Secretary of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), Mrs. Funke Adepoju in recognition of her outstanding results in the water regulatory sector of Lagos State.

Presenting the award to Adepoju, the Internal Auditor, Lagos State Chapter of APWEN, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru said the association was proud of the reforms so far embarked upon by the LASWARCO Executive Secretary to transform the water regulatory landscape

.

Opeloyeru said it was also on record that Adepoju had always identified with APWEN which is a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Responding, Adepoju commended APWEN for the award, saying it would go a long way to spur her to continue to do more to protect residents from unwholesome water, and more importantly ensure equitable access to water.

LASWARCO has the vision to achieve a water and wastewater sector that ensures the delivery of efficient, qualitative, affordable, and sustainable water supply and wastewater management services for present and future inhabitants of Lagos State, while the mission of the Commission is to protect the long-term interests of consumers with regards to price, quality and reliability of services in the water supply.

Caption: L-R: Director, Technical Services, LASWARCO, Engr Adefemi Afolabi; Executive Secretary, LASWARCO, Mrs. Funke Adepoju and the State Internal Auditor, APWEN, Engr Fatimoh Opeloyeru during the presentation of Game Changer Award to Adepoju.

