Water, Finance Ministries, others make presentations at 20th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 20th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as Ministries of Water Resources, Justice and Finance, Budget and National Planning make presentations. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other Ministries, Department and Agencies expected to make presentations at the meeting included the Ministries of Health; Works and Housing as well as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

NAN reports that the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno are among the cabinet members attending the meeting physically at the chamber. Others in attendance at the chamber are; Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

The Ministers of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and Environment, Muhammad Mahmood also joined the president at the chamber for the meeting. The Head, Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other members of the cabinet are participating in the weekly council meeting, online, from their respective offices in Abuja.(NAN)