Watch all DStv stations free for 72hrs – MultiChoice 

By Taiye Olayemi



All DStv customers will have free access to all DStv channels from Dec. 27 to 29, regardless of their current subscription package.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by MultiChoice Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seasonal offer is open to all DStv subscribers.

The statement read in part: “No Subscription, No Problem! Switch on your DStv decoder for a gift like no other this festive season, 72 hours of all content, all channels, all on us!

“As we wind down the year and celebrate the holidays, DStv is happy to announce that we are making this December one to remember

.

“From Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 29, we’re giving all DStv customers, connected and disconnected, regardless of their current package, access to every channel and every show at no extra cost.

“Whatever package you’re on, connected or not, this is your chance to unlock the full power of DStv Premium and revel in a world of endless entertainment and authenticity.

“For 72 hours, the only thing standing between you and the best in sports, kids’ programming, movies, and local dramas is your decoder. No payments or calls required.” (NAN)