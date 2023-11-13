WASSCE: WAEC to begin CBT Feb. 2024

By Chinyere Nwachukwu

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says arrangements have been concluded to conduct its 2024 WASSCE for (private candidates) using the Computer Based Test (CBT) platform,

This is contained in a statement by the council’s Acting Head, Pubic Affairs, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, issued on Monday, in Lagos.

According to her, the innovation will begin with the 2024 First Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, slated for February.

“In line with global best practices, the national office of WAEC wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that plans have been concluded to migrate its WASSCE for private candidates examination diets, from Paper and Pencil Test (PPT) to Computer Based Test CBT).

“While the objective tests will be fully computer based, the essay and test of practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.

“Furthermore, the examination will be conducted in urban centres/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan.

“Registration for the examination will commence on Monday, Dec. 18,” she said.

Adesina said in order to enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the new examination platform, arrangements had also been concluded for a mock examination to be conducted in February 2024, ahead of the main examination.

“To this end, the council implores all prospective candidates to hone their computer skills and be fully prepared to embrace this innovation.

“As Africa’s foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, it is the vision of the council that in the near future, all its examinations will be delivered via the computer,” she stated.(NAN)

