WASSCE: Delta Govt sanctions 41 teachers over alleged exam malpractice

The Delta Government has sanctioned 41 teachers for examination malpractice during the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Patrick Ukah, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education.

Ukah said that the decisions was based on the recommendations by the Examination Ethics Disciplinary Committee of the state.

He said: ”they are to suffer deferment of promotion by one year and banned from supervision of any school examination for a period of three years.

“I have directed the Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) to implement the deferment of promotions by one year for the 41 affected teachers.