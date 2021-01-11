Washington mayor asks for increased security around Biden’s inauguration

Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Biden’s election win, initially praised his supporters but later condemned the violence.

Lawmakers were forced to flee, as the building was mobbed by the president’s supporters who overwhelmed security forces.

Five people died in the violence including one Capitol Police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

In her letter, Bowser said the District of Columbia was submitting a request for a “pre-disaster declaration” to allow for federal assistance.

She also urged the Homeland Security Department to coordinate with the Justice Department, the Department of Defence, the Supreme Court and the Congress to establish a federal force deployment plan for all federal property.