WASH: UNICEF lauds Zamfara Govt. for releasing 1.1bn counterpart funds

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Zamfara government for the release of N1.126 billion counterpart funding for Health, Nutrition, Education, Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and Child Protection Programme.

This is contained in an appreciation letter to the state government signed by Dr Shamina Sharmin, Health Manager, UNICEF Nigeria, issued in Gusau on Friday.

“On behalf of the UNICEF Country representative in Nigeria, I wish to convey the appreciation and commendation of UNICEF Nigeria Country Office to Zamfara government under the leadership of Gov. Dauda Lawal.

“The UNICEF is highly impressed with Zamfara government for scaling up of the UNICEF programmes through the approval and release of N1.126 billion for 2024 interventions.

“UNICEF is very greatful to you and your government for being the first state in 2024 fiscal year to approve and release the UNICEF counterpart funds for child-focused interventions across five programmes being implemented in your state,” he noted.

The health manager said the action of Zamfara government would no doubt contribute to the sustainable result of development survival and protection of many children in the state

.

“UNICEF is looking forward to a sustainable collaboration with your government to continuously improve the well-being of children and women of Zamfara,” he said. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki