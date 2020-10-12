Wase congratulates Gov. Akeredolu on his re-election

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for his victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election. In a congratulatory message signed by Mr Umar Puma, his Chief Press Secretary, Wase described Akeredolu’s victory as a reward for his excellent performance.

“I wish to congratulate Gov. Akeredolu on his well-deserved victory in the recently conducted gubernatorial election; this is the reward for hard work. “Your performance and good working relationship with the people of the state in the last four years have reinforced their confidence in you. “Your resounding victory at the poll is therefore a testimony to the fact that you have kept faith with your campaign promises,” he said. Wase said Akeredolu’s victory was also a sign that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is waxing stronger and remains very popular among the people.

The Deputy Speaker urged Akeredolu to be magnanimous in victory and continue to work for the overall good of the people and the state. “I urge you to be the father of all and be magnanimous in victory and welcome everyone; I will also advise that you continue to serve the people with tempo that earned you a second term. “Work hard so that you can bequeath indelible legacies,” he advised. (NAN)