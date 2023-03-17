Wase commends Buhari for assenting alteration of some constitutional provisions

By Femi Ogunshola

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ahmed Wase has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for assenting to some momentous legislations that altered some provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Wase, who doubles as the Chairman, Special Ad-Hoc Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution gave the commendation in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the Constitution, which is the fifth alteration bill in 2023 was fragmented into 16 assented bills.

He listed the bill to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas (LGA), Ebonyi State and the name of Kunchi LGA in Kano.

He said that there was an alteration to change the names of Egbado North and Egbado South LGA in Ogun, adding that there was also an alteration to correct the name of Atigbo LGA in Enugu.

He said the name Obia/Akpor LGA in Rivers was also altered, adding that there was also an alteration to provide for the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary.

Wase said there was an alteration to regulate the first session and inauguration of members-elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Other alterations include Provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure Code or Evidence Act

He said the alteration was also to exclude the period of intervening events in the computation of time for determining pre-election petitions, election petitions and appeals.

He said the president also altered the bill which sought the Constitution to provide for the post-qualification of the Secretary of the National Judicial Council.

According to him, the alteration deleted the item “prisons” in the Exclusive Legislative List and re-designated as “Correctional Services” in the Concurrent Legislative List.

The deputy speaker said the alteration was also to move the item “railways” from the Exclusive Legislative list to the Concurrent Legislative list, adding that it would also allow states generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid.

He said it also required the president and governors to submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or State House of Assembly.

He said others were to correct the error in the definition of the boundary of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adding that it also to require the government to direct its policy towards ensuring right to food and food security in Nigeria.

“Others deal with devolution of powers/promoting true federalism and also strengthening of State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary.”

Wase, however, congratulated members of the 9th National Assembly for working tirelessly to ensure the passage of the legislations. (NAN)