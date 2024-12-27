WASA: Nigerian Army affirms commitment to preserving its culture

By Rita Iliya

The Nigerian Army has affirmed its commitment to preserving its culture and tradition, particularly in the effective discharge of its mandate.

Brig.-Gen. Taye Ahmed, the Commander, 18 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Litani Barracks Bida in Niger, said this at this year’s West African Social Activities (WASA) in Bida.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA is an annual event, organised by the Nigerian Army to celebrate the diverse rich cultural heritage of the country.

The event brings together officers, soldiers, and their families in a relaxed atmosphere to celebrate and mark the end of the year’s activities.

Ahmed said WASA was a long-standing cultural tradition in the Nigerian Army, aimed at promoting unity and the nation’s history.

“The event is a true celebration of culture, featuring traditional displays, including local attires, dishes, dances, and songs,” he said.

He emphasised the army’s commitment to strengthening bonds between its personnel and host communities through the promotion of culture and traditions of the people.

According to Ahmed, 2024 has been eventful for the brigade, with significant achievements and challenges recorded.

He said that although some gallant officers and soldiers paid the ultimate price in the line of duty, the brigade remains committed to its mandate.

In a remark, the Special Guest of Honour at the event, Maj. -Gen. Mohammed Garba (rtd.), commended the brigade for its outstanding performance, particularly in fostering civil-military relationships.

Garba urged the public to continue to support the army and other security agencies to ensure their success.

NAN reports that the event featured cultural displays from various ethnic groups, including the Tiv, Igala, Igbo, and Nupe as well as presentation of awards of excellence to deserving soldiers. (NAN)