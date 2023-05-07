WASA, forum to showcase diverse cultural heritage, unity -Army

By Rita Iliya

The 31 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army has described the West Africa Social Activities (WASA) as a forum which showcases the country’s diverse culture and unity within the military.

Brig.-Gen Hamidu Bobbo, Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna, said this while declaring opened the 2022 WASA held at the 31 brigade in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WASA is aimed at showcasing the diverse cultures inherent within the military barracks and community which affords officers and their families the atmosphere to socialise and interact with non-military friends.

Bobbo explained that the event was celebrated annually to mark the end of activities for the year.

“WASA is part of the regimentation we can not allow to die, it is a forum where the soldiers, officers, families and our civilian friends come together with us and rejoice with us after a successful year’s activities” he said.

“It is a forum that provides the platform for social interaction within the barracks community, away from war-fighting or conflict-related issues,” he said.

He noted that the event was delayed as a result of exigencies of duty that warranted the continued engagement of the brigade in various operational activities and the 2023 general and subsequent supplementary elections.

The commander, however, said that the 31 Artillery brigade had been undertaking several assigned missions in a joint environment to tackle insecurity bedeviling the state and the country as a whole.

He added that “it is essential for officers to celebrate in commemoration of the soldiers unrelenting efforts and appreciation to their families for all successes recorded in 2022”.

In his remarks, retired Col. Gorden Ogu, lauded the 31 Brigade for organising the event for personnel to relaxed, enjoy and celebrate together as family.

NAN reports that part of the activities was presentation of awards to personnel who distinguished themselves in the course of duty in 2022 and lighting of the camp fire.(NAN