WASA: Commander tasks soldiers on discipline

The Commander 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Faruk Mijinyawa, has charged officers and men of the Brigade to be focused always perform their duties.

Mijinyawa gave the charge on Saturday in his remarks at the occasion marking the Nigerian Army’s social activities for the out gone year at Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa in Abak local government Area.

The West African Social Activities (WASA) is an annual event that is held by the Nigerian Army to mark the end of a successful training year.

The event also afforded officers, soldiers, their families and friends as well as the host community the opportunity to socialise and interact freely after a strenuous year’s activities.

The commander said that the social event over the years served as a forum where various cultural groups in the barracks showcased their tradition.

According to him, the social activities have also been a forum to foster the spirit of unity, togetherness among various ethnic groups within the barracks and its immediate environment.

“As we begin yet another training year (2020), I urge you all to tighten your belts, breast up and march on with great agility.

“We are going to prepare adequately for all inter – brigade competitions in good time. We will provide the enabling environment for you to perform very well to make the Brigade proud.

“I therefore implore you all to remain steadfast, disciplined and focused,” Mijinyawa said.

He said the Nigerian Army would continually pay special attention to the welfare of soldiers in the barracks, adding that issues of shortage of accommodation would be treated accordingly.

The commander lauded the Akwa Ibom Government and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for their unrelenting support to the Brigade.

He acknowledged the existing collaboration between the army and other security agencies in the state.

In his remarks, Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army 2Brigade for their support to ensure adequate security in the state.

Emmanuel, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, pledged more support toward the development of infrastructure in the barracks.

“On behalf of Gov. Udom Emnanuel, who is unable to make it to this event this year, I will like to express our appreciation to members of the armed forces, who provided and worked collectively to ensure peace and order in Akwa Ibom State.

“We cannot take that generosity for granted. We have seen today, the peace, bond, unity and connectivity exhibited by members of the army today.

“We remain grateful to you for risking your lives for all of us to live,” Emmanuel said.

High points of the event were cultural troupe display by various groups in the barracks and the Ibagwa community as well as a tug of war competition.

Prizes were also given to soldiers of 2 Brigade, who distinguished themselves in various fields during the 2019 training year. (NAN)