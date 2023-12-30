WASA 2023: Matawalle lauds Guards Brigade’s service to nation

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has commended the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army for their services to the nation.

The Minister made the commendation as the Special Guest of Honour at Guards Brigade West African Social Activities ( WASA) 2023 held in Abuja.

The West African Social Activities ( WASA) is an annual event organized by the Nigerian Army to celebrate the diverse rich cultural heritage of our great country. The annual event brings together Officers, Soldiers, and their families in a relaxed atmosphere to celebrate and mark the end of the year’s activities.

Matawalle while commending the Commander Guards Brigade and his team for excellent work, charged them to aim at greatness and excellence in discharging their duties.

“I am confident that Guards Brigade will rise to the challenges of their duties and keep the flag flying at all times,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of the Guards Brigade, he said that the diversity of experiences, skills and talents of officers and soldiers of the Brigade is an asset to the Nigerian Army and the nation.

“I believe that your dedication to duty will encourage and motivate other soldiers elsewhere to emulate your exemplary efforts. I also thank you all not just for your service to this great country but for reminding us why Nigeria will always be a great nation,” he stated.

Tasking them on their primary duty to the Presidency, Federal Capital Territory and its environs , the Minister opined that their unwavering loyalty, sacrifices and hard work were appreciated. ” Your hard work planning and managing the security threats in the Federal Capital Territory has ensured the safety of not only Mr. President but that of other citizens, visitors and diplomats.

Highlights of the event were the tour of Units and Garrison stands, Cultural display, children’s sack race, taekwondo display, tug of war, beating of retreat, and lighting of the born fire by the Honourable Minister.

The Honourable Minister donated a car to support WASA 2023..

In addition, the donated car was won in the lucky dip raffle draw competition at the event by Mariam Abrahim

Several other lucky winners went home with various gifts ranging from vegetable oil, bags of rice, grinding machine, Television set and cows sponsored by the organiser

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

