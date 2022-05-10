WARSO: FRSC advises motoring public against drunk driving in Edo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Command, on Tuesday cautioned the motoring public against drunk driving.

Mr Henry Benamaisia, State Sector Commander of the corps, gave the advice in Benin during a rally by the command to commemorate the 2022 West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) week.

Benamaisia explained that taking alcohol makes higher brain function to suffer and as such lead to several effect on the users.

He said that drunk driving could alter the judgement of the driver while on the steering, making clear thinking and good decision making difficult.

He also said that drunk driving causes loss of coordination on the driver, slow down his reflexes as well as safely steer or use the gas or brake pedals appropriately.

“Drunk driving can also impair your vision, causing you blurred vision and slower visual reaction time.

“Drunk driving can also cause you to have difficult time seeing anything that isn’t directly in front of you, including other cars pedestrians and other hazards obstacles on the road,” he said.

The sector commander also sensitised the public on the dangers of distracted driving, excessive speed, and the need for the installation of speed limiting device and applying defensive driving techniques on the road.

He further admonished drivers to comply with all the safety rules and regulations in other to achieve zero fatalities on the roads, while also stressing the need for drivers to desist from the use of drugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 WARSO Day had as its theme: “Towards A Zero Bleeding on Our Roads”.

NAN also reports that WARSO day is celebrated on May 8 every year, and it is a day set aside by the West African Union, to reflect on Road safety activities and issues. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

