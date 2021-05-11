The Chairman, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, Dr Michael Tidi has described late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli I, as a seasoned administrator, unifier and exemplary traditional ruler.

Tidi expressed his reverence for the 20th Olu of Warri in a statement on Tuesday as the funeral rites for the late traditional ruler began in Warri.

“I wish to on behalf of the government and people of Warri South council area express my profound reverence for the departed traditional ruler,’’ the chairman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Warri Traditional Council had on April 5, announced the passing of Ikenwoli and presented Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko as the Olu-designate.

Tidi said in spite of the brief stint of Ikenwoli on the stool of his forefathers, he succeeded in raising the status and reckoning of the Itsekiri people. He was crowned in 2015.

The chairman noted that Ikenwoli as a peacemaker, built bridges across Edo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos and Sokoto States, and admonished his subjects to be of good conduct wherever they find themselves.

“He fostered inter-ethnic harmony, thus helped the government of the day in engendering peace and tranquility needed for the advancement of the state and the nation.

“Our hearts are heavy, laden with pains and grief as our highly revered Olu, a distinguished Itsekiri numero uno, a seasoned administrator, quintessential unifier and exemplary monarch transits to the great beyond.

“He was a leader whom the lust of office did not kill, whom the spoils of office could not buy, a traditional ruler who possesses opinions and a will.

“To us in the Warri South council, he was our strongest supporter.

“Warri people will miss our iconoclastic royal father of the great Warri Kingdom.

“We are, however, encouraged that another great son of the great Warri Kingdom, Omo oba Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, who is already showing manifest quintessential attributes of his forefathers, will step into the regal big shoes,’’ he said. (NAN)

