Warrant Officers, SNCOs, critical to Nigerian Armed Forces’ Success —COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, said the Nigerian Armed Forces have identified that Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) have very critical roles to play in command and leadership positions.

Oluyede stated this at the graduation ceremony of the Warrant Officers Academy Course 45/ 2025 on Thursday at the Jaji Military Cantonment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Army Chief was represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf.

The COAS also congratulated the graduates of the course on their successful completion of a rigorous 22-week training programme.

According to him, the Warrant Officers’ Academy plays a critical role in developing the capacity of Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to bridge the gap between commissioned officers and the enlisted cadre.

He said the graduands had acquired skills to bridge knowledge and leadership gaps between officers and junior ranks, enabling them to better discharge their responsibilities.

“The academy’s training programme, Oluyede said, was aimed at addressing junior leadership challenges, crucial for effective decision making in units and formations.

The chief of army staff commended the commandant and instructors of the Academy for their commitment to the successful conduct of the course.

He charged the graduands to employ their knowledge and skills to project their leadership as well as managerial capabilities for the benefit of the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He emphasised that the training on mentorship, leadership, man-management, regimentation, and other field exercises would greatly enhance their output upon return to their units.

Oluyede also applauded the efforts of the Chief of Training (Army) for promoting joint training initiatives among junior-level leaders of the Nigerian Army Forces.

NAN reports that the graduates included personnel from the Navy, NAF and allied students from the Republic of Liberia, highlighting inter-service collaboration and diplomatic ties with sister countries.

Earlier, Commandant of the academy, Brig.-Gen. Aminu Umar, said the graduation marked the successful completion of rigorous training for 81 students, including personnel.

Umar said the course featured intense field training and academic activities tailored to enhance the capacity of warrant officers and senior non-commissioned officers.

He said the course was aimed at equipping the graduates with the skills to efficiently interpret and communicate command decisions, bridging the gap between commissioned officers and junior non-commissioned officers.

Umar charged the graduands to be courageous, honest, disciplined, and loyal leaders, emphasising the importance of professionalism in carrying out their duties.

He also encouraged them to build on the knowledge gained through self-development.

The commandant expressed gratitude to Oluyede and thanked the Commanders and Commandants of the Nigerian Army Units and Schools for their support, which enabled the academy to achieve its training objectives.

He said the graduation marked another milestone in the history of the academy in contributing to the ongoing transformation efforts of the Nigerian Army. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)