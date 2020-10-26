Warehouse invasion: Taraba govt imposes indefinite curfew on Jalingo

The Taraba Government has imposed an indefinite curfew in Jalingo, following the invasion of government warehouses by hoodlums on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Musleem Aruwa, the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Haruna Manu on New Media in Jalingo.

Manu expressed worry that some hoodlums invaded government warehouses containing palliatives and carted away items meant for distribution to members of the public.

“Government has carefully reviewed developments in the last 24 hours and decided to extend the curfew to safeguard lives and properties.