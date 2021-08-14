Ward Congresses: We did not receive any complaints in Katsina, says appeals committee chair

The Chairman, National Appeals Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on ward congresses in Katsina State, Barr. Yakubu Bello, has announced that the committee did not receive any complaints in the state, over the conduct of ward congresses.

Bello stated this when he led members of the Local Organizing and Complaints Committee to present their report to Gov. Aminu Masari at government house, Katsina, on Friday.

He debunked rumours making the rounds that some members of the party were planning to go to court over the conduct of the congresses.

“We are in Katsina as a national body to entertain complaints from party members, but nobody has brought any to us.

“If there is, we don’t know, but since the time of our arrival to the period which we concluded our assignment, we haven’t received any complaint from anybody or group,

“This is an indication that everybody is satisfied with the way and manner the congresses were conducted, and we are very happy for that”, he said.

Earlier, in a remark, while receiving the report, Masari thanked the National Appeals Committee for executing the assignment based on the rules and guidelines of the party.

Masari pledged that as the leader of the party in the state, he would carry everybody along, irrespective of geographical or tribal sentiments, so as to ensure victory for the party in 2023.

NAN recalled that there were widespread rumours that some aggrieved party members were planning to head to court, to challenge the manner the recent congresses in the state were conducted. (NAN)

