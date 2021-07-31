Ward Congress: Oyo APC stakeholders agree on consensus executives

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and stakeholders in Oyo State have agreed on consensus executives at the ward levels.

The resolution was reached after a crucial meeting with the Seven-man Ward Congress Committee constituted by the National Caretaker Committee in Ibadan on Friday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had directed the committees to meet with the party stakeholders in the various states.

NAN reports that party stakeholders in the state present at the meeting agreed to have consensus executives at the ward levels.

The meeting also enjoined all stakeholders to sensitise and encourage members as well as supporters at the grassroots to peacefully participate in the exercise without any rancour or misgivings.

NAN reports that the Alhaji Gambo Lawan-led Ward Committee for Oyo State met with the stakeholders ahead of the party’s ward congresses scheduled to hold on Saturday across the country.

Other members of the Gambo-led committee are: Friday Sanni; Akintunde Adegboye; Saidu Musa Abdullahi; Ephraim Bombo; Rotimi Bello and Dr Bukola Ayanwuyi.

Lawan said the meeting was convened to bring all the party gladiators together and rub minds on the forthcoming congresses toward achieving cohesion and acceptable consensus.

He said that the party would go ahead with the ward congresses on Saturday, saying the APC has repositioned itself to take over the state in 2023.

Lawan appealed to members to conduct themselves in line with the rules and regulations of the party.

He said that their mandate from the national secretariat was to encourage consensus so that all disagreement, misunderstanding would be resolved as a family.

Lawan said that the committee was from the national headquarters of APC to conduct Ward Congressess to the 351 wards in the state.

According to him, our mandate from the party’s National secretariat as a guideline is to encourage our members and let them know its a family affairs.

“We are not having election with the PDP or other party, but within our family. We encourage consensus so that we can resolve trouble, misunderstanding and disagreement.

“We lost last election in Oyo because there was no understanding and agreement. There was too much personalisation.

“Some people put their personal interest above the collective interest,” he said.

Lawan said that they needed to encourage members, unite them and give them words of wisdom.

He said that where there were no agreement, they would go ahead and conduct congress.

Among the party chieftains from the state present at the meeting were Chief Akin Oke, the State Caretaker Chairman, Sen. Teslim Folarin, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, Rep. Olusegun Odebunmi.

Others were: Chief Joseph Tegbe; Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Mojeed Olaoya and other critical stakeholders in the party. (NAN)

