Ward Congress: No cracks in Bauchi APC – Caretaker Chair

Alhaji Uba Nana, Chairman, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State, has said there is no division the party.

Nana spoke an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday , saying the party had not experienced any division fracas the state, before and after the ward congresses.

He said the report about an alleged crack baseless and an unfounded speculation to tarnish the image of the political party the state.

“We had any division fracas even before and after the ward congresses, instead we remain an entity in the state.

“We had a vibrant and agreed congresses consensus which even bonded members of the party.

all the wards and the local government unanimously agreed that the ward congresses be consensus,” he said.

Nana also explained that the party constitution encouraged consensus so that issues raised could be resolved amicably as a family affair.

He said consensus the best option for congress compared to other election processes because of its simplicity and understanding among stakeholders.

He said the party had a rancour-free congresses,  that no case in any police station and no petition was written by any member.

“The state chapter of the party was applauded by the national headquarters of the party for having a rancour-free congresses.

“The party is working hard to further unite members who are unsatisfied with one thing the other while building fences of trust,” he said.

party does not really have any problem in the state and by the grace of God, we will continue to provide the necessary leadership needed,” he said. (NAN)

