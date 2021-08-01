Ward Congress: Lagos APC expresses delight over absence of violence

The All Progressives Congress () in Lagos State on Saturday said that it delighted its ward congress devoid of violence and ugly incidents across the state.

The Lagos State , Seye Oladejo, who commended the peaceful conduct of members in a statement on Saturday  said that the exercise would help repositioning the party.

Oladejo said: “We want congratulate our members for success of the long awaited ward congress of our party.

“We are delighted that it devoid of any ugly incident.

“The success of the congress will no doubt our party and promote unity of purpose as we look the State Congresses and the National Convention,” it said.

The spokesman said that the consensus arrangement, as provided for by constitution and encouraged by the national headquarters, endorsed by the large majority of the leadership and membership of Lagos State APC.

He said that the consensus was affirmed the various venues of the ward congress across the state as witnessed by the Independent National Electoral (INEC), security and other stakeholders. (NAN)

