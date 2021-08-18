Ward Congress: APC Appeal Committee receives 10 petitions in Bauchi

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Ward Congress Appeal Committee, says it has received 10 petitions submitted by members of the party in Bauchi State.

Dr Blessing Agbomhere, Chairman of the five-member committee, stated this at a press conference on Wednesday in Bauchi.

Agbomhere said that all the petitions received by the committee centred on the need to strengthen unity among party members in the state.

“Ten petitions submitted to the committee are talking about strengthening the party and bringing unity among members.

“Again most of the issues are how to work in the same interests for the party to reclaim the state in 2023 general election.

“We shouldn’t be making issues where there are none to injure the party we want and have regards for.

“Most of what we received as petitions are suggestions and advisory to better the future of the party for members to relate harmoniously.

“We also understand and learn that party has no issues in the state, but few disagreements with individuals and that is what we as the party would focus on,” he said.

According to him, the committee has the mandate of the national secretariat of the party to receive petitions that might arise from the ward congresses in the state.

This, he said, would availed APC members who felt aggrieved with the exercise to submit their complaints to the committee for solutions and resolutions.

He said the committee realised that majority of the party members were satisfied with the conduct of the congress across the state.

The Chairman said the ward congress was conducted in line with the Constitution of the party and guidelines.

He commended the caretaker committee and the supporters for providing a sense of belonging to the party in the state. (NAN)

