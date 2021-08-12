Ward Congress: APC Appeal committee issues 8 days for petitions in Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal committee on the results of the recent Enugu ward congresses of the party has called on aggrieved member to submit petitions/complaints to it.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that following disagreements among the party members on the various ward congresses of the party on July 31, the national caretaker and convention planning committee inaugurated appeal committees for the state chapters.

The national body appointed Mr Ben Mikko as the chairman of the committee for Enugu, and Babagana Ajimi as the secretary alongside three other members.

A statement issued by Mikko and Ajimi on Thursday called on the aggrieved members in Enugu to submit their petitions and complaints to it immediately.

The statement said that “sequel to the just concluded ward congress of the All Progressives Congress, the ward congress appeal committee for Enugu State has been inaugurated.”

It stated that the committee was mandated to receive petitions/complaints arrising from the congress held on July 31.

“The committee hereby invites party members who were aspirants in the said congress to submit petitions/complaints to the committee from 9am on Aug. 13, to 5pm on Aug 20.”

The statement requested that such petitions be dropped at the APC South East Zonal secretariat, No 80 Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, or through the appeal committee’s email address.

The committe enjoined all parties to ensure that they filed their appeals within the stipulated time.(NAN)

