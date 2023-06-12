War College students begin strategic tour of 4 African countries

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Participants of Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) Course 7/2023, have embarked on Geo-Strategic Study Tour (GSST) to Uganda, Morocco, Togo and Algeria.

The College Public Relations Officer, Maj. Hashimu Abdullahi, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the focus of the tour was on ‘Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure of National Defence’.

He said the objective was to expose the participants to new approaches to protection of critical assets and defence infrastructures.

According to him, the tour commenced on June 10, and will enable the participants to understand the nexus between geo-political mechanisms and foreign policy posture of Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the study tour was a vital component of the participants’ training curriculum, aimed to providing them with practical exposure to real-life military operations, tactics, and decision-making processes.

He added that the tour would make the participants appreciate the security implication of Nigeria being a regional power and what should be done to maintain the status.

“Additionally, it broadens their perspectives, enhance their critical thinking skills, and enables them to apply strategic principles in practical settings.

“During the tour, participants will visit different military formations, including training centres, command headquarters, and other nations’ critical infrastructures.

“They will also have the opportunity to interact with senior military officers, engage in discussions on operational challenges, and learn from their experiences.

“The participants will also visit historical sites that hold significant importance to the country’s military history,” he said.

Abdullahi said the Commandant of the college, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, was the Exercise Director for the entire tour while other senior officers were appointed to lead different teams.

According to him, Team one led by Brig.-Gen. TJ Mackintosh would be visiting Uganda, while Team 2, led by the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Brig.-Gen. UM Alkali, would visit Morocco.

“Team 3 visiting Togo would be led by Brig.-Gen. UG Yusuf and team 4 visiting Algeria would be led by Brig.-Gen. FO Onu.

“AWCN remains committed to providing high-quality education and training to military officers, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles as strategic leaders.

“The strategic study tour is just one aspect of the comprehensive curriculum offered by the College.

“Which includes theoretical and practical modules on national security, defence management, leadership and strategic planning,” he said. (NAN)

