War College: Course participants embark on study tour

The Commandant, Army War College of Nigeria (AWCN), Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, has led participants of the institution’s Course 6/2022 on a two-day tour of strategic military establishments in Abuja.

The College Public Relations Officer, Maj. Muhammed Maidawa, in a statement on Friday said that the tour was part of the course.

Maidawa said the tour commenced with a visit to the Defence Headquarters Joint Operations Centre and then to the Nigerian Army Operations Centre, as well as the Navy and Air Force Headquarters.

He said the team also visited the Defence Space Administration (DSA), Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and Defence Research and Development Bureau.

According to him, the tour essentially provided the participants an insight into the workings of the military establishments.

Maidawa said the tour had 73 participants of the ranks of Lieutenant-Colonel and Colonel and their equivalent from the navy and the air force, as well as from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He disclosed that some of the course participants were from the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Liberia and Rwanda. (NAN)

