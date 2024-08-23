War against terrorism: Troops eliminate 171 terrorists, arrest 302, others in one week

Defenece Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja says troops have eliminated 171, arrested 302 persons in the past one week.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director, Defence Media Operations, (DDMO) Maj-Gen Edward Buba revealed this in a statement on the military operations by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) made available to newsmen on Friday.

Gen. Buba stated that the armed forces is actively thwarting and mitigating terrorist threats and activities across the country through ongoing counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

“Significantly, in the NE and NW theatres of operations, troops neutralised several terrorist leaders and commanders. While in the NC, troops arrest notorious kidnappers and gun runners.

“During the week under review, troops neutralised 171 and arrested 302 persons. Troops also arrested 25 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 134 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Eight Hundred and Forty Six Million Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Eight Hundred Naira (N846,480,800.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 84 assorted weapons and 1,499 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: one PKT gun, one G3 rifle, 3 AK49 rifles, 44 AK47 rifles, 10 fabricated rifles, 18 dane guns, 10 pump action guns, 4 locally made pistols, 18 AK47 magazines, 2 FN magazines, one smoke grenade and one bandolier.

“Others are: 843 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 506 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 60 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ball rimmed, 90 live cartridges, 5 baofeng radios, 11 vehicles, 46 motorcycles, 4 bicycles, 52 mobile phones, cutlasses and the sum of N126,285.00 only amongst other items.”

He added,,”Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 26 dugout pits, 13 boats, 90 drums and 45 storage tanks.

“Other items recovered include 155 cooking ovens, 4 speedboats, one pumping machine, 7 vehicles and 98 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 799,400 litres of stolen crude oil and 151,150 litres of illegally refined AGO.”

Gen. Buba assured that the

military will maintain its operational activities across the country to ensure enduring defeat of terror groups in the country.

He also stressed that troops will continue to demonstrate stamina, resolve and strong desire to protect citizens and ensure their safety across the country.