War against corruption is war for Nigeria’s survival – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed declared on Thursday that the war against corruption is a war of survival for Nigeria.

The minister stated this in Abuja at the Special Town Hall Meeting on the Fight Against Corruption hosted by his ministry in collaboration with National Orientation Agency.

Mohammed explained that the success of the other key programmes of the government -revamping the economy and tackling insecurity- was closely intertwined with how well the nation was able to fight corruption.

“For as long as the nation fails to check corruption, tackling insecurity and the revamping the economy will remain a mirage.

“In other words, the fight against corruption is pivotal to the success of the other cardinal programmes of the Administration,’’ he said.

While welcoming panelists and participants to the town hall meeting, the minister said that, though, corruption fight was not new to Nigeria, it was the first time the fight is being backed by a strong political will.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari, renowned for his honour, dignity and incorruptibility is personally leading the fight and recording progress.

“One may say that the war against corruption is still a war in progress, it is also fair to say that corruption has been driven under the table.

“The corrupt ones can no longer flaunt the proceeds of their corruption the way they used to do in the past.

“That is a major step forward. After all, every successful battle is a step towards winning a war,’’ he said.

The minister reiterated that the anti-corruption war is not President Buhari’s war, but, Nigeria’s war, hence the need for every citizen to support it.

He said part of the objective of the special town hall meeting was intimate the people on the successes recorded in the fight against corruption, get their feedback and win their support.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports panelist at the event included the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof, Bolaji Owasanoye.

The Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal, Prof. Muhammed Isah, the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Committee, Prof. Sadiq Radda.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu were represented at the event.

NAN reports that the Ministry launched the Town Hall Meeting series in Lagos on April 25, 2016 to provide a platform for the federal government to regularly give account of its stewardship to the people.

The government, through the event, also get feedback and input from the people in order to enhance citizens’ participation in governance.

The special town hall meeting on fight against corruption is the 17th edition of the programme. (NAN)